PSL News 27.9.2018 04:59 pm

Ndoro could make Highlands debut against Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro during the 2016 Telkom Knockout, Quarter Final match between Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on November 05, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park co-director Sinky Mnisi says the club hoping to have Tendai Ndoro available for their clash against Kaizer Chiefs on 2 October at the Makhulong Stadium.

The Zimbabwean international completed his move to Highlands on Wednesday after weeks of training with the team.

Ndoro agreed to a one-year deal with an option to renew for another year with the Lions of the North.

“Ndoro has been training with us for quite a long time and finally after a lengthy discussion, we, on Wednesday reached an agreement for him to sign with Highlands Park,” Mnisi told SABC.

“He signed a one-year contract with an option to renew for another year and we are at this stage working on his paperwork to have him registered just before the match with Chiefs.

“The coaches took a lot of time assessing him and we are convinced that he still has a lot to offer to the club.”

