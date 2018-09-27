Ndoro could make Highlands debut against Chiefs

The Zimbabwean international completed his move to Highlands on Wednesday after weeks of training with the team.

Ndoro agreed to a one-year deal with an option to renew for another year with the Lions of the North.

“Ndoro has been training with us for quite a long time and finally after a lengthy discussion, we, on Wednesday reached an agreement for him to sign with Highlands Park,” Mnisi told SABC.

“He signed a one-year contract with an option to renew for another year and we are at this stage working on his paperwork to have him registered just before the match with Chiefs.

“The coaches took a lot of time assessing him and we are convinced that he still has a lot to offer to the club.”

