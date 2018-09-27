PSL stars attend Ekstein’s tournament

Letsholonyane, accompanied by his wife Mpho, and Mlambo got the youngsters pointing fingers in disbelief that they are sitting close to their role models, while others were asking for selfies during the finals on Monday.

Ekstein, whose main aim is to inspire youngsters from where he grew up and surrounding areas, was pleased with the support he got from his friends and family and hopes the tournament will grow in the next coming years.

“After the youngsters saw their favourite players were there to watch them they got very happy and they played really well, I am happy for the support the guys gave me. But it is not about me, but the aspiring soccer players here who want to grow up and become soccer players,” said the Chiefs midfielder.

