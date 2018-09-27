Tembo not fazed by SuperSport’s new appointment

Labohm is on his second stint at Matsatsantsa A Pitori following a successful period over a decade ago where he brewed the likes of Kamohelo Mokotjo and Kermit Erasmus.

He has been at the club for about three weeks now and is in charge of the Multichoice Diski Challenge team.

“Nah, nah, nah, nah, I am not really worried about that,” said Tembo.

“For me it is not important. He is in charge of the academy and when he is in charge of the academy he coaches the MDC team. We want to replicate what happens in the first team to go down to the youth team because most of the players who play in the MDC train with me. What we do here he should be doing in the MDC team so that we don’t have confusion,” Tembo added.

READ: SuperSport coach spoilt for choice ahead of City clash

Meanwhile, the Dutch-born mentor hopes to produce more stars for SuperSport.

“I must first get used to the teams and the tactical habits and as soon as you get to know what they can do in their positions then you can judge their qualify and what they can bring,” said Labohm.

“I am getting used to the players. We have a lot of talent in the MDC squad and in the senior team. We need to see whether we can move up some players like we did in 2006 when we had the likes of Thato Mokeke and Keagan Ritchie. Ronwen Williams is the only one who is left in the club. If we can do that in the coming years and build up a new generation,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.