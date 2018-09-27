Dludlu delighted with Bantwana’s draw with Valencia

Bantwana coach Simphiwe Dludlu said she was pleased with her team’s performances, adding that they held their own against an experienced side which has been playing together for the past five years.

Bantwana’s solitary goal came in the first period of the match through Western Cape-based right winger Ember Edwards.

“I am very proud of the girls,” Dludlu said. “They played according to our instructions and gave it their all in that game. I would like to thank Safa and LaLiga for making this Spain tour possible for us. It gave us an opportunity to look at new combinations with the players we brought into the squad.

“This tour also gave us an opportunity to learn to deal with the pressure of having to rest a team while also having to prepare for the next game in a short space of time as well.”

Dludlu added that she would like to play five extra friendly matches before her side jets off to Uruguay for the upcoming Under-17 Women’s World Cup which will take place from November 13 to December 1.

The Bantwana coach believes that having the desired matches against other national sides will play a key role in preparing her charges for the battle which lies ahead.

Bantwana is in Group B and will lock horns with Mexico, Japan, and Brazil in pursuit of reaching the knockout stages of the women’s football world event.

“The plan is to play as many friendlies as possible before we jet off to Uruguay,” Dludlu said. “We really want to do well in that tournament and the only way to see that happening is seeing our girls playing more against competitive sides. We are hoping to play at least five friendly matches against other national teams before the main event. This, I believe, will play a key role in us being readying the squad for the world event.”

The South Africans will return home on Friday.

