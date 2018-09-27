 
PSL News 27.9.2018 11:47 am

Motaung backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas with , Bobby Motaung (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas with , Bobby Motaung (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is content with the progress made by Amakhosi under the mentorship of Giovanni Solinas.

Solinas failed to win the first five league games after taking over the team before the season started and Chiefs were knocked out by SuperSport United in the MTN8 semifinals.

Chiefs have since won three successive league games and move to joint second in the league standings. And Motaung is confident Solinas can lead the team to success this season.

“The players are responding very well so far, according to what we see. They are responding very well to the philosophy, which has been the Chiefs way, and the energy the person brings to the club,” Motaung told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“The man is a hard worker, which is positive. For me, he reminds me of some old coaches which we used to have, who are workaholics.

“He’s a Chiefs coach that fits the style of play that Chiefs wants to play, so I think given a chance and the spirit that the team has now, we can see good things coming.”

