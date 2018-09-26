 
PSL News 26.9.2018 07:17 pm

Live report: Baroka FC vs Free State Stars

Matome Kgoetyane of Baroka FC and Sinethemba Jantjie of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Free State Stars at Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they play Free State Stars in an Absa Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Bakgaga suffered a 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates at the same venue last weekend.

A win against Stars will see them move from the bottom into the top eight.

Ea Lla Koto come into this game on a high having won their last game, a 1-0 win over Highlands Park.

A win for them against Baroka will also see them move into the top eight half of the table.

 

