Ndoro completes Highlands switch

The Zimbabwean striker has been training with the Tembisa-based outfit for more than two weeks.

Ndoro has agreed to a one-year-deal with the Lions of the North after impressing the club’s technical team.

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama has expressed his desire to have the striker on his bench.

Phakaaathi earlier reported that the deal was delayed by Ndoro’s high wage demands and contract length.

“Ndoro wants a long-term contract, but the club is only willing to give him a one-year deal and he is not happy with that. His high salary demand is also a problem, but the talks are still ongoing so not all is lost,” a source told Phakaaathi.

Da Gama previously told Phakaaathi that the club’s management has to meet before the deal was concluded, and that Ndoro deserves a good deal as he is a quality player.

