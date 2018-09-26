Everything is up in the air at Celtic – Konco

Celtic’s players did not train last week in protest after the sale agreement between chairman Max Tshabalala and business people Sinki Leshabane and Moeketsi Mosola fell through.

They did, however, honour Sunday’s fixture against Maritzburg United but lost the game 1-0, their first loss of the season.

Konco confirms that the players returned to training on Monday after their salaries were paid.

“Because remember‚ it’s not like there’s a union in-between and we are negotiating a wage increase‚ and then there’s a strike,” Konco was quoted by SowetanLive.

“So ja‚ the players are back at training. Yesterday they trained in full and today they trained in full‚ so they are back.

“Everything is up in the air‚” he said.

“The club is up in the air‚ everyone is up in the air.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that club chairman Max Tshabalala had asked the League to help him pay his players as he had ran into financial trouble in his other businesses.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.