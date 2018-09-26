 
menu
PSL News 26.9.2018 10:29 am

Everything is up in the air at Celtic – Konco

Phakaaathi Reporter
FILE PICTURE: Khumbulani Konco (CEO) of Bloemfontein Celtic. Photo by Johan Pretorius / Gallo Images

FILE PICTURE: Khumbulani Konco (CEO) of Bloemfontein Celtic. Photo by Johan Pretorius / Gallo Images

Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco confirms that players have returned to full training following last week strike over unpaid salaries and the falling through of the club sale.  

Celtic’s players did not train last week in protest after the sale agreement between chairman Max Tshabalala and business people Sinki Leshabane and Moeketsi Mosola fell through.

They did, however, honour Sunday’s fixture against Maritzburg United but lost the game 1-0, their first loss of the season.

Konco confirms that the players returned to training on Monday after their salaries were paid.

“Because remember‚ it’s not like there’s a union in-between and we are negotiating a wage increase‚ and then there’s a strike,” Konco was quoted by SowetanLive.

“So ja‚ the players are back at training. Yesterday they trained in full and today they trained in full‚ so they are back.

“Everything is up in the air‚” he said.

“The club is up in the air‚ everyone is up in the air.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that club chairman Max Tshabalala had asked the League to help him pay his players as he had ran into financial trouble in his other businesses.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Celtic blame sock change for United defeat 24.9.2018
Pitso Mosimane encourages Maboe to dribble 21.9.2018
Bloemfontein Celtic sale reportedly derailed by R43m Sars debt 20.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.