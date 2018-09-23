SuperSport thrash Leopards

Having been downed 3-1 by Orlando Pirates in their previous league encounter, the men from Tshwane who will take on Cape Town City in the MTN 8 final in Durban next week, scored as early as the second minute to set the tone for an afternoon of goals.

James Keene gave his team the perfect start when he put the ball into the back of the Leopards net from close range, and the trouble could have been far worse for Leopards, after Marks Munyai’s attempted clearance ended up on his own crossbar 15 minutes later.

SuperSport managed to double their lead in the 32nd minute when Aubrey Modiba finished off a cross from Evans Rusike.

At this point the writing was on the wall for Leopards, who came into the match off back-to-back home losses to Orlando Pirates (1-2) and Bloemfontein Celtic (0-1).

To their credit, Leopards kept trying to attack in search of goals, but they were always likely to be caught short at the back as they moved players forward.

Rusike added the third in the 70th minute, after a strong run into the Leopards box.

By the time that former Bidvest Wits forward Keene scored his second of the match in the 87th minute, the game was already all but over as a contest.

SuperSport moved to 12 points from six matches with their next league appointment set to be away to Polokwane on October 2.

For the newly-promoted Leopards, it has been a bit of a rude awakening as they have now gone five games without a win.

The Thohoyandou-based, side, who have five points from six games, will be hoping for a change of fortune in their next league outing at home to fellow struggling side Baroka FC on October 3.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.