PSL News 23.9.2018 02:42 pm

Live report: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Maritzburg United

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United is fouled during a match between Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United is fouled during a match between Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic will look to continue their good form in the Absa Premiership when they welcome Maritzburg United to Dr Molemela Stadium today.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Siwelele are unbeaten in the league having won four and drawn one of their five opening matches this season.

They are joint second with Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs trailing leaders Orlando Pirates by one point.

A win against Lidoda Duvha will see them move to the top of the log.

Maritzburg are yet to test a victory this season having drawn two and lost two of their opening four matches.

They are placed at the bottom of the log with just two point.

 

