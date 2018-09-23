Live report: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Maritzburg United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Siwelele are unbeaten in the league having won four and drawn one of their five opening matches this season.

They are joint second with Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs trailing leaders Orlando Pirates by one point.

A win against Lidoda Duvha will see them move to the top of the log.

Maritzburg are yet to test a victory this season having drawn two and lost two of their opening four matches.

They are placed at the bottom of the log with just two point.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.