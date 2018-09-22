Chiefs make it a hat-trick of wins

Goals either side of the interval from Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siyabonga Ngezana secured victory on a night in which the Soweto side were always in control.

The win meant Chiefs are joint-second on the table on Saturday night, one point behind old foes Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi did, however, have a lucky early escape in the opening minutes when Ngezana appeared to take down Jabulani Ncubeni in the box, but a penalty was not awarded.

Chiefs though made a bright start to the game and had chances as Bernard Parker fired wide in the seventh minute, before the same player was denied by AmaZulu keeper Moeneeb Josephs in the 14th minute.

It was all falling Parker’s way and the Bafana marksman should really have put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute when he was picked out superbly in the box by a Mphahlele cross, but instead of heading the ball, Parker tried to use his chest and ended up going well wide.

More chances followed as Josephs tipped over a sweetly-struck free kick from Lebogang Manyama, before Daniel Cardoso smashed the bar from 14-yards out after the AmaZulu defence had failed to clear from a corner.

It was again Usuthu’s inability to deal with a set-piece which led to Chiefs going in front in the 43rd minute after Mphahlele was given space in the box to expertly fire in an angled volley into the bottom corner.

The lead was doubled 12 minutes into the second stanza when Ngezana came running in on a Khama Billiat free kick before rising majestically to plant a header in at the far post.

Billiat then had two decent chances to put the game to bed with 20 minutes to play, but miscued his volleys on both occasions, before Cardoso failed to get proper contact with a headed attempt soon after.

The closing minutes of the game saw Usuthu trying to press for a goal, but Chiefs held on comfortably to secure another morale-boosting win as their early season jitters under new head coach Giovanni Solinas seem to have been put behind them.

