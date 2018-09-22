 
PSL News 22.9.2018 08:18 pm

Blow by blow: Free State Stars vs Highlands Park

Kgomotso Koena of Highlands Park challenged by Armand Ella Ken of Free State Stars during the 2016/17 ABSA Premiership game between Highlands Park and Free State Stars at Makhulong Stadium on 30 October 2016 ©Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Free State Stars will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they play Highlands Park at Goble Park tonight.

Ea Lla Koto extended their winless run to four matches after they suffered a 2-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs last Tuesday.

Highlands registered their first win of the season when they defeated Golden Arrows 2-1 last weekend.

The win against Arrows also extended the Lions of the North’s unbeaten run to five matches this season.

 

