Arrows and Chippa reach a stalemate

The scoreline and the lack of goal-scoring chances throughout the game was perhaps indicative of two clubs struggling down at the wrong end of the table.

The first half saw both sides failing to show enough initiative on attack, with the home team especially quiet going forward.

Chippa at least did enjoy a few chances in front of goal, starting in the 15th minute when captain Andile Mbeyane got on the end of a cross, but his headed effort was tamely executed.

More opportunities followed for the Chilli Boys as Kurt Lentjies sent a rising shot over the bar from 25-yards out on the half hour mark, before Kabelo Seakanyeng’s effort at the near post was comfortably saved by Arrows keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

The best chance of the first half fell to the visitors a couple of minutes before the interval, when Seakanyeng cut in nicely from the right flank and let rip with a well-struck left-footed shot which drew a sharp save from Gumede.

The second half saw some enterprising play with both teams enjoying periods of dominance in midfield.

However, the only work the two goalkeepers had was to deal with crosses into the box, as once more both teams failed to turn promising moves into clearcut chances.

Indeed, it took until the 90th minute for a shot on goal to arrive as Chippa stopper Daniel Akpeyi did well to tip a rasping 25-yard drive by Divine Lunga over the crossbar.

That proved to be it for what was a forgettable afternoon in KwaMashu.

