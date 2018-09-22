Pirates move to top spot with triumph over Baroka

Two first half goals within six minutes of each other did the trick for the visitors, although they had to be cautious having gone ahead in similar style against Cape Town City in mid-week only to draw 2-2.

However, Pirates proved that ‘lightning doesn’t strike the same spot twice’. Vincent Pule’s left-footed effort powered its way into the back of the Baroka net in the 32nd minute.

Then in the 38th minute, it was Thembinkosi Lorch who doubled the lead in scoring from close range after some all-too-regular poor defensive work form Baroka.

At the other end of the park, Baroka striker Ranga Chivaviro tried his best to get into attacking positions, but he had little support with Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane well-protected by his defenders.

The match was set up for an epic closing few minutes after Botswana forward Onkabetse Mokgantai managed to score from close range for the hosts, but Pirates managed to hold on for three valuable points away from home.

Pirates move to 14 points from seven games, although their stay in the top spot could be a short one if Bloemfontein Celtic (13 points from five games) manage to succeed at home against struggling Maritzburg United twenty four hours later.

The Buccaneers’ next league outing will be a home encounter against Golden Arrows on October 3.

Baroka who have not tasted victory now in five league outings, remain on five points from seven games and will be hoping for a change of fortune in their next league fixture, at home to fellow strugglers Free State Stars on Wednesday.

