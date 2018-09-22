Unlucky Mazembe make shock CAF Champions League exit

Primeiro Agosto of Angola came from behind to force a 1-1 second-leg draw and win the quarter-final on away goals after a 0-0 stalemate in Luanda last weekend.

Jackson Muleka put Mazembe ahead on 12 minutes at Stade TP Mazembe in the southern Congolese city and DR Congo-born Mongo Bokamba levelled direct from a free-kick after 34 minutes.

Five-time African champions Mazembe were hot favourites to reach the semi-finals at the expense of Primeiro, who were among the last eight for the first time.

In the semi-finals next month, Primeiro will tackle Esperance or Etoile Sahel, two Tunisian clubs who meet in another second leg later Friday with Etoile at home but trailing 2-1.

Slick passing set up Muleka to fire over goalkeeper Adao Cabaca in front of a capacity 20,000 crowd, despite the match kicking off at 1500 local time on a workday.

Mazembe had a goal ruled out for offside before Bokamba equalised with a superbly struck free-kick that flew past Ivorian goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

Ben Malango, the seven-goal co-Champions League leading scorer this season, fluffed a chance to put Mazembe ahead again when his timidly-struck 45th-minute penalty was saved.

Another Mazembe goal, by veteran Tresor Mputu, was rauled out because the Algerian referee had blown for a foul.

A late Mazembe onslaught saw Cabaca make several superb saves and when he was beaten by one header, the ball struck the base of the post and rebounded to safety.

In other second legs, Entente Setif of Algeria defend a 1-0 lead over title-holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Al Ahly of Egypt and Horoya of Guinea are deadlocked at 0-0.

