Live report: Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Wedson Nyirenda’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Highlands Park in their last league match.

Bakgaga are in 13th spot having just won one of six matches so far this season.

Pirates on the other side, will aiming for top spot when they meet Baroka this afternoon following their disappointing display in their last match which saw them let slip a two-goal cushion to draw 2-2 against Cape Town City.

Last season the Buccaneers took four points off Baroka. They sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first half of the season and Pirates walked away 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture.

