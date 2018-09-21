Wits come unstuck at home against City

Log-leaders Bidvest Wits lost out on an opportunity to cement their lead on the league table, as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of 10-man Polokwane City, in a Premiership match at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg, on Friday evening.

A 75th minute goal from a free-kick by midfielder Jabulani Maluleke was the difference between the two sides with the visitors having been reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute when Salulani Phiri was sent from the field for a dangerous tackle on Thabang Monare.

The defeats brings back memories of how the league champions of two seasons back suffered in their last campaign, when they narrowly avoided relegation.

Coach Gavin Hunt will be concerned that his side has not scored in 196 minutes, since Simon Murray’s strike in a 3-0 win over AmaZulu on September 15.

Not that the Clever Boys, as Wits are known, did not have chances to score.

Mxolisi Macuphu showed his intention to get on the scoresheet as early as the fifth minute, but found Polokwane keeper George Chigova in fine form.

Sifiso Hlanti and Murray (a second half substitute for Macuphu) also had strikes on the visitors goal, but in the end it was a night of frustration for four-time league-winning coach Hunt.

Wits remain on 13 points having now played seven games. Their next league outing is an away trip to Cape Town City on October 2. On the same date, Polokwane, who have 10 points from six matches and are now fifth on the log, will take on SuperSport United.

