Pule reflects on positive start to Pirates career

Vincent Pule joined the Soweto giants from Bidvest Wits at the start of the season with eight other players.

He has already found the back of the net twice in Pirates colours this season.

The midfielder admits to being overwhelmed by playing for a big club like Pirates but added the support he has received from his teammates and coaches has eased the pressure.

“As you have seen, I have been playing every game and it’s something special for me considering where I’m coming from,” Pule told SunSport.

“The season we won the league at Wits, I did not play that much, but last season I did play and this season I have played in almost every game.

“I think the game model is different, at Wits mostly you play on second balls, but at Pirates we build from the back and I think it’s something that has changed into my game.

“The coach has told us the attacking players to have movement when the likes of Xola Mlambo, Ben Motshwari and Musa Nyatama have the ball because they are capable of giving you those passes. We have the freedom to move.”

