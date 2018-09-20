 
PSL News 20.9.2018 05:06 pm

Pirates coach urges Nyatama to fight for his place

Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Micho Sredojevic says midfielder Musa Nyatama must work hard to get back into his starting XI.

An ankle injury took Nyatama out of action after playing only three games for Pirates this season.

Xola Mlambo and Ben Motshwari have since became regular starters in the central midfield for Pirates in his absence.

“Musa Nyatama is one of the midfielders fighting for a place in the team,” said Micho after the game.

“When we get him in the shape that everyone knows him, as player of the season last season, we shall of course use him, and he shall be a very important member of the squad.”

“I would disagree regarding the chopping and changing,” he added.

“We had gone through the pre-season and it was only that match against Bloemfontein Celtic where we had five changes, but it was due to circumstances.”

