City snatch late draw against Pirates

Two superb goals in seven second-half minutes from Ayanda Patosi earned Cape Town City a 2-2 league draw against an on-form Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Two quick-fire goals from Augustine Mulenga and Innocent Maela had put Bucs on track for a third successive league win, but the visitors, who have not won in five league outings since beating SuperSport on the opening day of the season, showed great character to fight back after the break with two fantastic goals from Patosi.

Pirates were off to the perfect in Orlando, taking an eighth-minute lead as Mulenga ran onto a searching ball from Thembinkosi Lorch and then squeezed in a half-volley from a tight angle.

City were unlucky not to level matters two minutes later when Riyaad Norodien’s chipped effort hit the post against his former team.

Instead, and after they had cleared a Happy Jele header off their goal-line line, the Cape team found themselves 2-0 down in the 15th minute when Maela powered home a back-post header from a Vincent Pule corner.

There was some work for home keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane when he punched clear a dangerous free kick from Ayanda Patosi on 25 minutes, but other than that he had little to do in the opening stanza.

It was at the other end where most of the action came and the Soweto side were close to adding a third goal in the 26th minute when Pule’s volley at the end of a nicely-worked move flew the wrong side of the post.

Moments later the City goal was under threat again as Mulenga sent a rising shot over the bar from just outside the box as the Buccaneers continued to try and push home their advantage.

A few minutes into the second half and Norodien was again close to scoring when his sizzling shot at the end of a storming run flew inches over the crossbar.

After Xola Mlambo had a powerfully-struck effort tipped over the bar by City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh, the visitors got themselves back in the contest in the 69th minute when Patosi netted with a sublime left-footed volley from 20-yards out into the top corner.

Just seven minutes and Patosi struck again, levelling it up at 2-2 after scoring with a curling free kick from out on the left-hand flank which flew past several bodies in a packed penalty box.

Linda Mntambo should have restored Pirates’ lead within a minute when he was put through on goal by Luvuyo Memela, but his parting shot was poor and off target.

Leeuwenburgh had to pull off a reflex save with his feet from Mulenga’s 85th-minute volley in what proved the last major chance of a riveting encounter.

