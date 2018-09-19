Benni set to miss Pirates clash

Benni McCarthy’s men will go up against his former side, Orlando Pirates, in a league match.

City made the announcement on their social media page a few hours before kick-off!

The Citizens lost to Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend in their home game and are looking to collect maximum points on the road.

“Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy will be unavailable for today’s encounter due to a medical emergency in his immediate family,” read a tweet from City.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with coach Benni and family during this time.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.