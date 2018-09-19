 
PSL News 19.9.2018 05:03 pm

Benni set to miss Pirates clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Benni McCarthy, Coach of Cape Town City (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

The Cape Town City coach will not make an emotional return to the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night due to a medical emergency.

Benni McCarthy’s men will go up against his former side, Orlando Pirates, in a league match.

City made the announcement on their social media page a few hours before kick-off!

The Citizens lost to Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend in their home game and are looking to collect maximum points on the road.

“Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy will be unavailable for today’s encounter due to a medical emergency in his immediate family,” read a tweet from City.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with coach Benni and family during this time.”

