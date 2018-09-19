No need for Bafana to panic – Modiba

After two contrasting results for Stuart Baxter’s side – an impressive 2-0 win away to Nigeria and a disappointing home draw to lowly ranked Libya – Bafana find themselves joint top with Libya on four points.

“Right now we don’t have to press the panic buttons because Libya are on four points and we are also on four points,” said Modiba.

“Right now we still have a good chance, because we are tied on points with Libya and we will never know what will happen,” he added.

READ: Venue for Bafana’s next Afcon qualifiers announced

Bafana are set to play the Seychelles next month in back-to-back encounters, the first on October 13 at the FNB Stadium.

While Seychelles are ranked 114 places below Bafana, one would expect Baxter to muster a way to chisel all six points against them. However, Modiba is not counting the eggs before they hatch.

“We just have to collect the points because we can’t say we already have six points against Seychelles if we have not played them,” explained the Matsatsantsa A Pitori star.

“We need to win our home games and do well in the away games because if we can win all our (remaining) home games, I think we will have a good chance of qualifying.”

