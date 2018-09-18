Komphela calls for Thohoyandou Stadium upgrade

“I wish these people could get a hell of beautiful 5-Star stadium, something that’s got a roof on it and that got seats and it is a respect they deserve. They shouldn’t be like orphans where they just sit on top of rods and steel and all that. With the passion they have given, they need more respect,” Komphela told reporters after his side beat Leopards 1-0 last Sunday.

Lidoda Duvha were finally given the green light to use the 40,000 seater stadium by the PSL after the League originaly scheduled their matches for the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

