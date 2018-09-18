Josephs reveals how AmaZulu prevented him from retiring

Josephs was offered a three-year contract by the Clever Boys to join their backroom staff. However, AmaZulu came and offered the 38-year-old a contract that would see him continue playing.

“I still say it up to today that it’s by the grace of God that I’m at AmaZulu because I was destined to sign that contract,” Josephs told SuperSport.

“We had agreed terms verbally, everything and we were about to draw the contract, but out of nowhere, AmaZulu came and approached us. They asked if I would like to come and join their club.

“[As a] player, I still had this fire and this passion to play and I spoke to my family about the option and that’s how I moved to Durban, but I will always be grateful to Wits. They have been wonderful to me.

“But I’m at Amazulu now and hopefully, the journey is positive and full of blessings,” concluded Josephs.

