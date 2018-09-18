 
menu
PSL News 18.9.2018 03:04 pm

Josephs reveals how AmaZulu prevented him from retiring

Phakaaathi Reporter
Moeneeb Josephs of AmaZulu (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Moeneeb Josephs of AmaZulu (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs was set to hang up his boots when his contract with Bidvest Wits ended at the end of last season.

Josephs was offered a three-year contract by the Clever Boys to join their backroom staff. However, AmaZulu came and offered the 38-year-old a contract that would see him continue playing.

“I still say it up to today that it’s by the grace of God that I’m at AmaZulu because I was destined to sign that contract,” Josephs told SuperSport.

“We had agreed terms verbally, everything and we were about to draw the contract, but out of nowhere, AmaZulu came and approached us. They asked if I would like to come and join their club.

“[As a] player, I still had this fire and this passion to play and I spoke to my family about the option and that’s how I moved to Durban, but I will always be grateful to Wits. They have been wonderful to me.

“But I’m at Amazulu now and hopefully, the journey is positive and full of blessings,” concluded Josephs.

ALSO READ: Leopards boss threatens referee after Celtic loss

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mosimane denies assaulting AmaZulu official 18.9.2018
Pitso Mosimane accused of assaulting AmaZulu official 18.9.2018
Four suspects arrested for selling fake tickets 17.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.