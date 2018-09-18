 
Fan threatens to shoot a player during a match

Phakaaathi Reporter
A match in the Kenyan Premier League had to be halted for few minutes as a fan threatened to shoot a player during a match between Bandari FC and Kericho FC at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The man identified as Wycliffe alias Wicky, an administration Police (AP) officer, is said to have pulled out his gun after an argument with the said player, while he was protesting the referee’s decision.

Bandari FC official Ken Onyachi restrained Wicky from attacking the player.

A statement from the Kenyan Premier League confirms that the incident will be reported to the police.

Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Oguda told Citizen TV: “These kinds of scenes are unacceptable we have asked Bandari and Zoo Kericho to send up a report explaining what exactly transpired at the venue so that we can take the necessary measures.

“The rules are simple. The home team is responsible for ensuring there is adequate security, and the away club must also ensure they take care of their fans.”

