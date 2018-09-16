Highlands remain unbeaten after seeing off Arrows

The victory means that the Lions of the North have stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games, and in league matches, have secured four draws and a win since their return to the top flight.

Home team live-wire forward Mothobi Mvala put Highlands ahead in the 21st minute from the penalty spot much to the delight of the red-clad fans.

While Highlands enjoyed the larger share of ball possession in the match, Arrows showed character and their intensity was rewarded when midfielder Danny Venter fired home the equaliser from a free-kick in the 32nd minute.

However, there was no stopping the hosts and Mvela grabbed his second goal of the game, firing home from inside the penalty area in the 36th minute, giving Arrows’ keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede no chance.

Apart from Highlands, only Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic haven’t tasted league defeat this season.

Highlands, now on seven points from five games, will begin their preparations for their next league match, away to struggling Free State Stars in Bethlehem on Saturday.

Arrows, on five points from as many games, will host league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in league action on Wednesday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.