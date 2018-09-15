Polokwane hold off Free State Stars

Bongile Booi, who came on the field in place of the injured former Stars man Mohammed Anas in the 22nd minute, powered down the right flank in the 38th minute, before angling the ball home across the body of a despairing Stars keeper Bada Ali Sangare.

However, there was drama earlier on when Sangare seemed lucky to get away with what could have been the opening goal for the hosts. The goalkeeper saved a long, dipping high ball with his feet well behind the goal-line, but his hands outstretched in a bid to show the match officials that the ball had not crossed the goal-line.

Stars had the better of the scoring opportunities. Paulus Masehe shot wide of the target when well-placed in the 12th minute, and Judas Moseamedi having his attempt brilliantly stopped with a one-handed save from home team goalkeeper George Chigova on the stroke of full time.

Polokwane, now on seven points from five outings, will be away to log-leaders Bidvest Wits in their next league outing next Sunday.

On the same day, Stars, with two points from five games, will host Kaizer Chiefs in Bethlehem.

