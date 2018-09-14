Ex-Pirates star to complete DRC move next week – report

Morrison’s new club, DC Motema Pembe in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, has learned that the forward was not a free agent as they have previously thought.

According to reports, Pembe had to pay Pirates an undisclosed amount of money before signing the player officially.

The Ghanaian left Pirates in a cloud of controversy after Pirates initially announced that he would be moving to Chippa United. The player took to Facebook to label the move “fake news”.

Morrison rejecting the move was met with harsh criticism from United’s chairman, Sivive Mpengesi, claiming the player had received a travel allowance to help with his move from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth.

Morrison is expected to join the Kinshasa outfit on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.