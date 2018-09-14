Soccer boss’ wife robbed outside club’s office

Club CEO Morgan Mammila confirmed to Phakaaathi that no one was harmed during the incident.

The money she was carrying was meant for logistical matters of the club.

“The mother of the club, the chairman’s wife, went to the bank to withdraw money and, when she parked outside our club’s logistics offices where we cook for players and do other stuff related to the club – but not where the team was – three men pointed a gun at her and took the money she got from the bank,” Mammila told Phakaaathi.

“She is still shocked by the incident, but physically she is okay.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.