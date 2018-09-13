Chiefs coach relishes Manyama, Castro and Billiat combination 

Solinas has Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Gustavo Paez and Dumisani Zuma on his bench.

The Italian-born coach has selected Castro, Billiat and Zuma as his three front men before the club signed Manyama.

Solinas welcomed the selection headache and was confident that his forwards could form a strong striking unit.

Manyama joined Chiefs after he was released by Turkish club Konyaspor at the end of last season.

“In my opinion, when Lebo comes in, we can play with Castro, Billiat, Lebo and Zuma,” said Solinas.

Chiefs let a 2-0 lead against Bloemfontein Celtic slip and allowed Siwelele to equalise in their league game at the FNB Stadium.

Solinas says his forwards need to help with defensive duties to balance the work they do on the field.

“We want to play attacking football, so we must show attacking football. We need balance. When you play a lot of attacking players, like strikers, we need the strikers to also participate in the defensive job,” he told reporters.

