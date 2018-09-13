Motaung feels ‘vindicated’ after Chiefs win Dax case

Bobby Motaung has been accused of luring players to Naturena without the permission of their clubs.

In the recent transfer window Chiefs were reported to Fifa by Madagascan club Fosa Juniors over signing Dax while he was contracted to them.

This was followed by the media storm that came with inviting Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi for trials before speaking to Gor Mahia.

Motaung has put the Dax matter behind him and is looking forward to seeing how the midfielder can shake things up on the field for Amakhosi.

“We feel vindicated and are happy the matter has been resolved. What’s important for us is that the player can now focus on his football and doing well for us,” Motaung told the club’s website.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.