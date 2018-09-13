 
PSL News 13.9.2018 01:15 pm

Motaung feels ‘vindicated’ after Chiefs win Dax case

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is happy that the club has been cleared of wrong doing in their signing of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana.

Bobby Motaung has been accused of luring players to Naturena without the permission of their clubs.

In the recent transfer window Chiefs were reported to Fifa by Madagascan club Fosa Juniors over signing Dax while he was contracted to them.

This was followed by the media storm that came with inviting Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi for trials before speaking to Gor Mahia.

Motaung has put the Dax matter behind him and is looking forward to seeing how the midfielder can shake things up on the field for Amakhosi.

“We feel vindicated and are happy the matter has been resolved. What’s important for us is that the player can now focus on his football and doing well for us,” Motaung told the club’s website.

