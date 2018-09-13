Premier Soccer League fines AmaZulu R640k

An R320 000 portion of the amount was suspended for a period of 24 months provided they are not found guilty of similar offences.

AmaZulu were charged for spectator misbehaviour and failure to provide adequate security during their Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on March 2 at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The match was interrupted for a few minutes by spectators throwing missiles.

AmaZulu were acquitted of charges of overselling tickets and exceeding the stadium safety capacity.

