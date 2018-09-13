 
menu
PSL News 13.9.2018 09:16 am

Premier Soccer League fines AmaZulu R640k

ANA
AmaZulu FC celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Supersport United and AmaZulu FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu FC celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Supersport United and AmaZulu FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday found AmaZulu FC guilty of fan misbehaviour and fined the club R640 000.

An R320 000 portion of the amount was suspended for a period of 24 months provided they are not found guilty of similar offences.

AmaZulu were charged for spectator misbehaviour and failure to provide adequate security during their Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on March 2 at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The match was interrupted for a few minutes by spectators throwing missiles.

AmaZulu were acquitted of charges of overselling tickets and exceeding the stadium safety capacity.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Van Heerden changes mind on joining Chiefs 22.6.2018
Nomvethe carries on 24.5.2017
Usuthu axe manager amid crumbling season 17.2.2017

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.