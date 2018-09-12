 
PSL News 12.9.2018

Ndoro set to complete Highlands move today – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Zimbabwean striker is set to undergo a medical test today which may determine his future with Highlands Park.

Tendai Ndoro has been training with the Lions of the North for over a week with the hopes of impressing the club’s technical team.

The former Orlando Pirates striker has been without a club since parting ways with Ajax Cape Town at the end of last season.

A close source to Ndoro told IOL Sport: “Ndoro is going for medicals at Highlands Park today. The club has made an offer for him and Ndoro and his agent also made a counteroffer. Highlands Park has made it clear that they want to sign him.”

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama told Phakaaathi that his meeting with the club’s director Larry Brookstone would decide Ndoro’s fate.

The club’s director Sinki Mnisi has denied reports that the club is close to signing Ndoro.

“That question should be directed to the head coach but if I can answer that question on a personal capacity, I would say we don’t need Ndoro. We’ve got four strikers and we don’t need a fifth striker. Our strikers have been banging goals in the NFD. For me, I don’t think we need Ndoro,” Mnisi explained to IOL.

