Ntshumayelo vows to stay away from drugs

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) announced that Thandani Ntshumayelo was free to resume his football career after serving two years of the four-year initial drug ban for using cocaine.

The midfielder expressed his gratitude to South Africans for their support while on the sidelines.

Ntshumayelo went on to apologise to Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza and his teammates for testing positive for a banned substance.

“I would like to thank my family and fans and South Africa for being behind me during the difficult two years of my life,” said Ntshumayelo in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“I am going to do something that I love which is to play football. I am grateful for the second chance. I have learned from my mistake and I promise I won’t let you down again.

“I would like to apologise to the chairman of the PSL Dr Irvin Khoza and to my former team Pirates, I would like to be a positive role model.”

