Pirates didn’t protect Gabuza – Moloi

Thamsanqa Gabuza was sent off in a league game against the Black Leopards when he walked off the field after scoring a goal and threw his jersey into the crowd.

The Bafana Bafana striker will serve a two-match suspension and was ordered to see a psychologist after the incident.

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza spoke out against the striker in a radio interview for ‘disrespecting’ fans, but Moloi said the club didn’t protect Gabuza.

“Pirates fans want the club to win and nothing less,” Tebogo Moloi was quoted by Isolezwe.

“It is important to remember that fans will have an opinion on everything that happens on the field because they paid to be at the stadium.

“But it is the club’s job to keep Gabuza focused and to help him deal with being booed by fans.

“Being booed by fans is nothing new.”

Gabuza has since apologised for his actions in a heartfelt video posted on the club’s social media platforms.

