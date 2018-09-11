Benni slams Baxter’s tactics in Libya match

The game against Libya ended in a goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy, who is currently coaching Cape Town City went to question whether the team that started against Libya were the best players available in the country and reckons senior national team coach Stuart Baxter needs help in terms of identifying players that will do duty for the country since he is only seen attending a couple of games.

“I stopped watching because I saw that we were going through the same route we have gotten so used to – which is such a shame looking at the generation players we have now, a good crop of young players. But are we doing enough scouting?… I think they need to help coach Stuart, he can’t have eyes in all the games. I have seen him at Kaizer Chiefs game, SuperSport United games, and Bidvest Wits games,” said McCarthy.

“I have never seen him watch Free State Stars games, I have not seen him watching Bloemfontein Celtic games, they are high flyers. What are they doing right there? Go on and watch which players are on form. It is not the job for one man, he needs help from coaches in the league to try and identify players who are on form and doing well. Are we really picking the best players that we have available? That is my question, but I am tired also because after Saturday, I was like there we go again, no Afcon for us. Not doubting the players, but we made it difficult for ourselves.”

