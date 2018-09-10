We didn’t cause problems for Libya – Furman

Bafana Bafana picked up a point in their second 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday afternoon at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Disappointing really to draw against a team who put everyone behind the ball. We knew exactly that was how they were going to play,” Furman told SuperSport TV.

“For us, the challenge today was to break that down. Unfortunately, we didn’t do enough in the final third today. We really didn’t cause them problems from behind.

“There’s a few moments which we could’ve done better, but going forward we needed to have a more cutting edge behind us and we lacked that today.”

Furman lamented their showing in the final third and he said their plan to put balls into the box failed.

“Our tempo was a bit slow. We allowed them to get bodies behind the ball. We put Bradley (Grobler) on in the second half to try and get more balls and bodies in the box, but unfortunately we couldn’t get on the end of one.

“So it’s a bit disappointing, 0-0 for us and it’s a point that they came for so congrats to them. But unfortunately, it’s a bit of an anti-climax for us.”

Bafana Bafana’s next match will be against the Seychelles in South Africa on October 10.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.