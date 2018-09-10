 
menu
PSL News 10.9.2018 10:48 am

We didn’t cause problems for Libya – Furman

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dean Furman loses the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium on September 08, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Dean Furman loses the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium on September 08, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman says they were not clinical in the final third which led to a 0-0 draw with Libya.

Bafana Bafana picked up a point in their second 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday afternoon at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Disappointing really to draw against a team who put everyone behind the ball. We knew exactly that was how they were going to play,” Furman told SuperSport TV.

“For us, the challenge today was to break that down. Unfortunately, we didn’t do enough in the final third today. We really didn’t cause them problems from behind.

“There’s a few moments which we could’ve done better, but going forward we needed to have a more cutting edge behind us and we lacked that today.”

Furman lamented their showing in the final third and he said their plan to put balls into the box failed.

“Our tempo was a bit slow. We allowed them to get bodies behind the ball. We put Bradley (Grobler) on in the second half to try and get more balls and bodies in the box, but unfortunately we couldn’t get on the end of one.

“So it’s a bit disappointing, 0-0 for us and it’s a point that they came for so congrats to them. But unfortunately, it’s a bit of an anti-climax for us.”

Bafana Bafana’s next match will be against the Seychelles in South Africa on October 10.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Benni slams Baxter’s tactics in Libya match 11.9.2018
Weekend results no laughing matter 10.9.2018
Baxter blasts Furman critics 9.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.