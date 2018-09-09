 
menu
local soccer 9.9.2018 11:22 am

Baxter blasts Furman critics

Jonty Mark
Dean Furman controls the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Dean Furman controls the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadiium. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Furman has received plenty of criticism of late from Bafana Bafana supporters.

Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter leapt to the defence of Dean Furman, after the midfielder’s man-of-the-match performance in South Africa’s disappointing 0-0 home draw with Libya on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Furman has received plenty of criticism of late from Bafana Bafana supporters, but was superb in this game, though it was ultimately a poor result for South Africa on the road to Cameroon 2019.

“I thought Dean was outstanding,” said Baxter.

READ: Bafana held to a goalless draw by Libya

“Keagan Dolly was also excellent. I know when we select the team someone pops their hand up and says ‘what about Furman, why is he playing, what about Dolly?.’

“They must feel silly when Dean puts in a performance like he did tonight. He is an asset to South Africa and anyone who doesn’t see that doesn’t know football. We all need to take responsibility for the development of the game, and constant negativity towards certain players or the whole of South African football doesn’t encourage anyone … Dean takes unwarranted stick, I thought he was magnificent tonight.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Bafana held to a goalless draw by Libya 8.9.2018
Bafana coach hoping for better luck in Durban 8.9.2018
Bafana and Bok fans are demanding victories 8.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.