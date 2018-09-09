Baxter blasts Furman critics

Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter leapt to the defence of Dean Furman, after the midfielder’s man-of-the-match performance in South Africa’s disappointing 0-0 home draw with Libya on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Furman has received plenty of criticism of late from Bafana Bafana supporters, but was superb in this game, though it was ultimately a poor result for South Africa on the road to Cameroon 2019.

“I thought Dean was outstanding,” said Baxter.

“Keagan Dolly was also excellent. I know when we select the team someone pops their hand up and says ‘what about Furman, why is he playing, what about Dolly?.’

“They must feel silly when Dean puts in a performance like he did tonight. He is an asset to South Africa and anyone who doesn’t see that doesn’t know football. We all need to take responsibility for the development of the game, and constant negativity towards certain players or the whole of South African football doesn’t encourage anyone … Dean takes unwarranted stick, I thought he was magnificent tonight.”

