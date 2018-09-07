 
PSL News 7.9.2018 12:29 pm

Former Chiefs midfielder joins ABC Motsepe side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mthokozisi Yende in action for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates (Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images)

Mthokozisi Yende in action for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates (Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Yende has joined Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Baberwa FC who have made their intentions to win promotion quite clear.

Yende joined Baberwa from Alexandra Black Aces on Friday morning.

The Kempton Park based side had lost 21 players in the transfer window with 12 of them being sold to either National First Division (NFD) or Absa Premiership teams.

Yende joined Amakhosi in July 2009 from University of Pretoria but didn’t enjoy much game time and was later loaned out to Maritzburg United.

He didn’t last there either and after short spells at Free State Stars and Moroka Swallows joined Aces in the ABC Motsepe League.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ new signing turned away at FNB Stadium

