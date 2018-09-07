Former Chiefs midfielder joins ABC Motsepe side

Yende joined Baberwa from Alexandra Black Aces on Friday morning.

The Kempton Park based side had lost 21 players in the transfer window with 12 of them being sold to either National First Division (NFD) or Absa Premiership teams.

Yende joined Amakhosi in July 2009 from University of Pretoria but didn’t enjoy much game time and was later loaned out to Maritzburg United.

He didn’t last there either and after short spells at Free State Stars and Moroka Swallows joined Aces in the ABC Motsepe League.

