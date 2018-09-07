Brazilian defender learning from Pirates teammates

The 20-year-old, who joined Pirates from Brazilian side Nova Iguacu, admits that he has a lot of learning to do.

“I am settling in very nicely at the club. My teammates and the technical staff have been very accommodating and welcoming ever since I’ve arrived,” Marcelo told the Pirates official website.

His move to Pirates marks the first time that he plays football outside of Brazil which he believes will come with its own challenges.

“This is the first time playing outside of Brazil, therefore I don’t expect an easy ride. I still have to get used to my surroundings, get to understand my teammates and a new style of play. All this takes time so I’m not in a hurry as there’s still a lot to learn.”

