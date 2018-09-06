Mosimane hopes Mahlambi will emulate Tau

Tau, who was the club’s top goal scorer, left Sundowns to join English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the season.

“What Phaka has to do…he’s got speed…he has to get fit so as to give us that outlet,” Mosimane told reporters.

“Here he will be expected to score more. Remember Percy (Tau) was a winger (but he was expected) to score goals. He would come as a (number) nine or a 10.

“Khama (Billiat) was a winger at Ajax (Cape Town), (he was) converted as a 10.”

Mahlambi joined Sundowns on a five-year-deal from Egyptian club Al Ahly during the last transfer period.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.