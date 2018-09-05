Fernandez supports Baxter’s decision to appoint his son

Lee Baxter’s appoint has come under scrutiny with some labelling it as nepotism, however, Fernandez doesn’t see a problem with it.

“He [Lee] is the most qualified goalkeeper coach in the country,” Fernandez told The Sowetan.

READ: SuperSport set to ditch Lucas Moripe Stadium?

“People are making this thing a big deal. I think Baxter decided to bring in Lee because of his qualities. It’s not nepotism for me and I do not think SA goalkeeper coaches are overlooked,” he added.

“A goalkeeper coach must have a good understanding with the people he trains. Lee is working with Itu at Chiefs and he knows Ronwen [Williams] from his SuperSport days, so I do not think it’s a bad decision. It is in interest of the national team after all.”

ALSO READ: Baxter slams French team, threatens to report it to Fifa

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.