 
menu
local soccer 5.9.2018 01:26 pm

Fernandez supports Baxter’s decision to appoint his son

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lee Baxter during the South African national mens soccer team training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 04, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Lee Baxter during the South African national mens soccer team training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 04, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Rowen Fernandez does not understand the fuss around Stuart Baxter’s decision to appoint his son Lee Baxter as the national team goalkeeper coach.

Lee Baxter’s appoint has come under scrutiny with some labelling it as nepotism, however, Fernandez doesn’t see a problem with it.

“He [Lee] is the most qualified goalkeeper coach in the country,” Fernandez told The Sowetan.

READ: SuperSport set to ditch Lucas Moripe Stadium?

“People are making this thing a big deal. I think Baxter decided to bring in Lee because of his qualities. It’s not nepotism for me and I do not think SA goalkeeper coaches are overlooked,” he added.

“A goalkeeper coach must have a good understanding with the people he trains. Lee is working with Itu at Chiefs and he knows Ronwen [Williams] from his SuperSport days, so I do not think it’s a bad decision. It is in interest of the national team after all.”

ALSO READ: Baxter slams French team, threatens to report it to Fifa

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Bafana legend give Tau tips on how to succeed in Europe  5.9.2018
Baxter slams French team, threatens to report it to Fifa 4.9.2018
Ill-discipline cost me my career – OJ Mabizela 4.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.