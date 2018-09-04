Macuphu replaces Mothiba in Bafana squad

The France-based striker withdrew from the Bafana Bafana squad due to an injury.

“Mxolisi Macuphu of Bidvest Wits has been called up as a replacement for the injured France-based striker Lebo Mothiba, who is one of four players withdrawn from Bafana Bafana squad. Others are Zwane, Zungu & Kekana. Macuphu is expected in camp tonight,” read a tweet from Safa.

