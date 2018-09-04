 
Macuphu replaces Mothiba in Bafana squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mxolisi Macuphu of Bidvest Wits and .Evans Rusike of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bivest Wits striker Mxolisi Macuphu has been called up to the national team to replace Lebohang Mothiba.

The France-based striker withdrew from the Bafana Bafana squad due to an injury.

“Mxolisi Macuphu of Bidvest Wits has been called up as a replacement for the injured France-based striker Lebo Mothiba, who is one of four players withdrawn from Bafana Bafana squad. Others are Zwane, Zungu & Kekana. Macuphu is expected in camp tonight,” read a tweet from Safa.

