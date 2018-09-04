 
menu
PSL News 4.9.2018 03:57 pm

Zambian defender completes SuperSport switch

Phakaaathi Reporter
Billy Mutale of Zambia challenged by Marcio Ravelomanaatsoa of Madagascar during the 2018 COSAFA cup semifinals match between Zambia and Madagascaat Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Billy Mutale of Zambia challenged by Marcio Ravelomanaatsoa of Madagascar during the 2018 COSAFA cup semifinals match between Zambia and Madagascaat Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Zambian international defender Billy Mutale on a two-year deal.

Last week, Phakaaathi reported that Mutale had joined SuperSport from Power Dynamos on a permanent deal.

This was after Dynamos sent out a statement confirming the move.

READ: SuperSport snap up Zambian defender

In the statement that was seen by Phakaaathi, Dynamos CEO Happie Munkondya said the decision to sell Mutale to SuperSport is good for the player’s personal career development and growth.

Now SuperSport have confirmed Mutale’s signing.

“SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of Zambian defender Billy Mutale from Power Dynamos on a two-year deal,” read the club tweet.

“I’m happy to have joined SuperSport United. Forever united,” said Mutale in a video posted by SuperSport on Twitter.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.