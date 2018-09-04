Zambian defender completes SuperSport switch

Last week, Phakaaathi reported that Mutale had joined SuperSport from Power Dynamos on a permanent deal.

This was after Dynamos sent out a statement confirming the move.

In the statement that was seen by Phakaaathi, Dynamos CEO Happie Munkondya said the decision to sell Mutale to SuperSport is good for the player’s personal career development and growth.

Now SuperSport have confirmed Mutale’s signing.

“SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of Zambian defender Billy Mutale from Power Dynamos on a two-year deal,” read the club tweet.

“I’m happy to have joined SuperSport United. Forever united,” said Mutale in a video posted by SuperSport on Twitter.

