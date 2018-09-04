 
menu
PSL News 4.9.2018 02:36 pm

Ill-discipline cost me my career – OJ Mabizela

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mbulelo Mabizela in action for Royal Eagles (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mbulelo Mabizela in action for Royal Eagles (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Mbulelo OJ Mabizela rues the decisions he made that led to him not reaching his full potential in football.

“I got all the support that I needed overseas, I won’t lie. I had my mistakes, I am only human after all,” Mabizela told SAfm.

“The honest truth is I was ill-disciplined and it has cost me not only in Europe but also around SA.

“My discipline has always been an issue I can’t run away from it, it is the honest truth.

“There was a lot that happened, a lot was expected and I didn’t live up to the expectations.”

Mabizela also revealed that he has officially retired from football.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Baxter slams French team, threatens to report it to Fifa 4.9.2018
Knee injury to keep Zungu out for several months 4.9.2018
South Africa has best players in Africa – Libya coach       4.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.