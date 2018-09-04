Ill-discipline cost me my career – OJ Mabizela

“I got all the support that I needed overseas, I won’t lie. I had my mistakes, I am only human after all,” Mabizela told SAfm.

“The honest truth is I was ill-disciplined and it has cost me not only in Europe but also around SA.

“My discipline has always been an issue I can’t run away from it, it is the honest truth.

“There was a lot that happened, a lot was expected and I didn’t live up to the expectations.”

Mabizela also revealed that he has officially retired from football.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.