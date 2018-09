The Bafana Bafana international has signed a three-year-deal with the Mother City club.

Rantie joins the Citizens as a free agent after leaving Turkish club Genclerbiligi SK during the 2017/18 season.

The striker will be reunited with coach Benni McCarthy, the two Bafana Bafana goal poachers were signed to Orlando Pirates before McCarthy retired and started coaching.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.