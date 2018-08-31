Mbele said the club feels the two game suspension from receiving a red card is enough punishment for the striker.

“No there’s nothing further to happen. I think the league has sanctioned him and that will suffice‚” Mbele told TimesLIVE on Friday.

“The chairman [Irvin Khoza] made a comment on radio saying that we obviously have to be circumspect about what happened.

“And we are going to take it as is.

“He’s offered an apology. So I think when somebody apologises why would you still want to drag him further down?”

Mbele added that Gabuza has been through a lot following the incident that saw him get a red card against Black Leopards.

“I mean everybody is split in-between – some for [further action]‚ others against it. We have to do what is right for him.

“When your child does not do well at school you don’t vilify‚ chastise‚ or chase him out of home.

“You sit down and evaluate what went wrong‚ and you put corrective measures – and it’s still your child.”

“I’m not sure what capacity the technical team would have in terms of corrective measures. Obviously we would have to look at what other remedial programmes we could be able to put to him.

“But I think that’s a mid-term thing – it’s not anything we are going to think about now.

“We obviously need to let him settle down a bit – he’s been through a rough time,” concluded Mbele.

