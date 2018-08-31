Al Ahly confirm Mahlambi’s move to Sundowns

Al Ahly has announced that they have reached an agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns for the services of striker Phakamani Mahlambi.

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that Al Ahly had agreed to sell the Bafana Bafana forward to Sundowns for a fee believed to be worth $900 000 (about R13.2 million).

Now the Egyptian giants have announced that they have indeed sold the player to Sundowns for that amount.

“Mohamed Fadl, Ahly’s contract manager, said he had reached an agreement with South Africa’s Sundowns to transfer Phakamani Mahlambi from Al Ahly for $900,000 and get 20% of his resale or loan,” read a statement on the Al Ahly website.

“The contracting manager revealed that a clause in the contract stipulates that the player is not entitled to play in Egypt.

“In case of violation of this clause, the parties (the player and the club) pay one million dollars. If the contract is cancelled, the club pays $1 million,” concluded the statement.

Mahlambi had been touted as a replacement for Percy Tau who left Sundowns to join English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion during the August transfer period.

