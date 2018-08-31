Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper launches cancer-support foundation

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian ‘Spiderman’ Baloyi recently launched the Brian Baloyi Family Foundation, aimed at supporting communities and people suffering from cancer, reports Alex News.

Speaking at the launch at the Altrec Sports Complex, Baloyi said, “The idea of this foundation we are launching today was born in 2009, a short while after my wife [Phungi] was diagnosed with cancer. The foundation was mainly focused on working with those living with cancer.”

ALSO READ: Pretoria’s ‘Spiderman’ plans to walk 1 550km for charity

“This foundation will not only focus on sports development but also on things like education and career expos to help every youngster find their career path.

“We will also work with the different community-based and sports organisations to ensure that we deal with issues of community interest and help our youngsters in townships and rural areas all over the country.”

Among those in attendance were former player and captain of SuperSport United FC Thabo September, who lauded Baloyi for his initiative to give back to the community.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.