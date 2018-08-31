 
menu
PSL News 31.8.2018 12:57 pm

Walusimbi’s move to Chiefs was selfish – Kerr

Phakaaathi Reporter
New Kaizer Chiefs signing Godfrey Walusimbi (Pic Chiefs)

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Godfrey Walusimbi (Pic Chiefs)

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has continued his attack on Godfrey Walusimbi following the defender’s move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Walusimbi completed his move to Chiefs on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

“It was a selfish, greedy and unprofessional move that is deceitful to football,” Kerr told Goal.

“It is a disrespectful way he left, it is a joke that only in Africa, players can do as they want and where does that leave the integrity of football?

“Walusimbi was contracted to Gor Mahia and I denied him chance to go to Chiefs in this manner because it was not right. Even his comments during the Chiefs press conference are disrespectful to my club after what they did to him, playing wise and financially.”

Kerr added that the exit of Walusimbi was partly to blame for his team’s exit from Caf Confederation Cup.

“We let him get away with this and it hurt my players and hurt our chances in Caf competition. His absence greatly affected George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo because they would complement each other, but after his exit, George has never been the same player.”

ALSO READ: Arendse withdraws from Bafana camp

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
SuperSport’s Tembo won’t take Chiefs for granted 31.8.2018
Hadebe boost for Chiefs 30.8.2018
Mosimane admits to missing Billiat and Castro 30.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.