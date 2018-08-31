Walusimbi’s move to Chiefs was selfish – Kerr

Walusimbi completed his move to Chiefs on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

“It was a selfish, greedy and unprofessional move that is deceitful to football,” Kerr told Goal.

“It is a disrespectful way he left, it is a joke that only in Africa, players can do as they want and where does that leave the integrity of football?

“Walusimbi was contracted to Gor Mahia and I denied him chance to go to Chiefs in this manner because it was not right. Even his comments during the Chiefs press conference are disrespectful to my club after what they did to him, playing wise and financially.”

Kerr added that the exit of Walusimbi was partly to blame for his team’s exit from Caf Confederation Cup.

“We let him get away with this and it hurt my players and hurt our chances in Caf competition. His absence greatly affected George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo because they would complement each other, but after his exit, George has never been the same player.”

